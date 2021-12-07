Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,048 shares of company stock valued at $18,404,579 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.28.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $11.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.06. 347,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

