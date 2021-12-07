Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $97.18, but opened at $91.95. Sprout Social shares last traded at $95.95, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,319 shares of company stock worth $25,719,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

