Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4107 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

