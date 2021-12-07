Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.31

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.31 and traded as low as $14.05. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 50,350 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $375.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. The firm had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

