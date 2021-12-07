Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Splash Beverage Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Splash Beverage Group had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.03. Splash Beverage Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.