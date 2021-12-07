Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. 994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spire by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

