Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Spectrum has a market cap of $29,119.13 and approximately $519.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00315621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.