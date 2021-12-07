SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

SLYV opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $91.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

