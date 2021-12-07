SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

