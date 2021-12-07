SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,961,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,915,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,626. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

