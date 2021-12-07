S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $456.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.26 and a 200-day moving average of $430.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

