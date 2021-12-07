S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,908. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

