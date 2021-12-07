Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Position Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1,963.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,997 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

