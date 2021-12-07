Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 22.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $258.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

