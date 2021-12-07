Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $645.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.84 and a 200-day moving average of $546.11. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

