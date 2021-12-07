Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,629,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,623,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $931,000.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

