Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 34,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 84.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

