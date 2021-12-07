Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $422,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.41 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

