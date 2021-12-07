Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

