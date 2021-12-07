Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $292.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.