Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

SNA opened at $210.24 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.56 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day moving average of $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

