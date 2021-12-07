Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $88.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.12.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

