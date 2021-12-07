SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $401,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

