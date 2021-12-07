Slow Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,708 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

BABA stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.09. The stock has a market cap of $335.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.