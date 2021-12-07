Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.09 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

