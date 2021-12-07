SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

