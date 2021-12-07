Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 11.5%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) shares were up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 101,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 385,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.85 million and a PE ratio of -39.55.

In other Skyharbour Resources news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$97,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$280,559.92. Also, Director Jordan Trimble sold 89,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$55,749.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,862.50. Insiders have sold 339,500 shares of company stock worth $238,750 over the last ninety days.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

