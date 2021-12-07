Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.32. 141,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,586,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Skillz by 74.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

