Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul Buys 1,500 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 193,105 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

