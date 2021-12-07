Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $105.00 at Cowen

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,412 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,308 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

