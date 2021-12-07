Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $311.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $342.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

