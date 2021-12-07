Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

