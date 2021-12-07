Showcase (SHO) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $308,254.26 and $88,321.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.97 or 0.08471840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,847.82 or 0.99855804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

