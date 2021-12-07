Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Shopify by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,428.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,480.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,460.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

