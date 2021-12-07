ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $235.00 price target on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.86.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $177.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total transaction of $435,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,008 shares of company stock worth $13,280,109 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.