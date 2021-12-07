ShipChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $931.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $847,102.65 and $931.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00040426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00210734 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.