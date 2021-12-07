Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 32

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 36 ($0.48) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 259.55% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SHG opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.80. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of £93.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
