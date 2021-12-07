Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 32

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 36 ($0.48) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 259.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SHG opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.80. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of £93.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.