SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Reaches $95,965.19

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $95,965.19 and approximately $158.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.82 or 0.08551994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,365.21 or 0.99570179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002603 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.