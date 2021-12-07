SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.19.

SEMR opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,809 shares of company stock worth $24,123,586.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $8,799,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $4,526,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

