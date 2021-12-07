Selway Asset Management Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.3% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

