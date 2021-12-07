Selway Asset Management Acquires Shares of 76,500 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. Vista Outdoor makes up approximately 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 140,928 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

