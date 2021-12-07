Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) One Day Volume Tops $17,373.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $517,889.96 and approximately $17,373.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.38 or 0.08466197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,675.41 or 0.99672436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00076671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

