Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SECO stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. Secoo has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SECO. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Secoo by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Secoo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

