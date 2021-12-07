Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

