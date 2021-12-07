Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 190.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

