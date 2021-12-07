ScPrime Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $26.86 million and approximately $160,776.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,185,359 coins and its circulating supply is 39,501,748 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.