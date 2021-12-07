Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €73.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.22 ($82.27).

G24 has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday.

ETR G24 traded down €0.04 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting €57.08 ($64.13). 251,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €56.94 ($63.98) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($82.43). The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.34.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

