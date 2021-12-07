Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $71.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.