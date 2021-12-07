Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.
NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 654,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86.
SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
Further Reading: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.