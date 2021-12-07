Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 654,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

