Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

